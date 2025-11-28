Okonkwo (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Okonkwo got in a limited practice Friday following Thursday's DNP, giving the tight end a chance to suit up against Jacksonville. If Okonkwo is unable to play, rookie Gunnar Helm would seem to be in line for more snaps on offense. Okonkwo has a scoreless 35-377-0 receiving line on 46 targets this season.