Radunz (knee) was activated from the PUP list Monday, John Glennon of SI.com reports.

Radunz has been sidelined since Week 15 of the 2022 campaign with the injury. He was expected to compete for a reserve role along the team's offensive line and it's not clear if the time missed will impact his chances. However, he'll now be able to practice with the team after passing a physical.