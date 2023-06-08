Radunz (knee) is not likely to participate in Tennessee's training camp according to head coach Mike Vrabel, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

The 2021 second-round pick suffered a knee injury in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, landing him on injured reserve for the remainder of the campaign. With the addition of 2023 first-round pick, Peter Skoronski, it's most likely that Radunz will compete for a backup guard position on the Titans' offensive line. There is still no timetable for his return.