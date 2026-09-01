The Titans placed Mausi (undisclosed) on injured reserve Monday with a designation to return during the regular season, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Mausi is dealing with an unknown injury. The linebacker will need to miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season on IR before he can rejoin the Titans' active roster. The second-year player out of Auburn played in all 17 games for the Titans his rookie season, logging 341 special teams snaps for nine tackles (five solo).