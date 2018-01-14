Conklin sustained a torn ACL in his left knee during Saturday's divisional-round loss to the Patriots, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

The torn ACL is arguably worst-case scenario for Conklin and the Titans, and he is set to undergo surgery in the coming weeks. The 23-year-old will be a candidate for the Physically Unable to Perform once summer arrives, and his availability for the start of the 2018 season is in serious doubt.

