The Titans activated Duncan (hamstring) from injured reserve Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Duncan now can play as early as this upcoming Sunday against the Jaguars should Tennessee deem him healthy enough for the away game. The coming days should provide a better indication on his status, especially as the Titans start to hold practices.
