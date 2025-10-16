Slye (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

A right calf injury prevented Slye from playing against the Raiders in Week 6. He's opened the week with back-to-back limited practices, and special teams coordinator John Fassel told reporters Thursday that Slye has looked better in practice, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. Matthew Wright would be elevated to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Patriots if Slye is not cleared to return.