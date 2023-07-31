Whyle (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Mike Moraitis of USA Today reports.

Whyle had missed time early on in training camp due to an undisclosed injury, but the 2023 fifth-rounder is back in action and now set to compete for slotting in a Tennessee tight end corps that also includes Chigoziem Okonkwo and Trevon Wesco. While Okonkwo profiles as the team's top pass-catching option at the position as the regular season approaches, the 6-foot-7, 248-pound rookie could find himself on the deep league fantasy radar down the road if/when injuries hit.