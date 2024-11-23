Hardee (groin) is questionable to play in Sunday's Week 12 game against Houston, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Hardee missed last Sunday's matchup against Minnesota due to a groin issue and sat out Tennessee's first two practices this week. However, he was able to log a limited practice session Friday, giving him a chance to suit up against the Texans. Hardee's return would mostly affect the Titans' special-teams unit, as he's yet to play a defense snap over two contests with the team.