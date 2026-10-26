Titans head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Townsend is still being evaluated after sustaining a left knee injury in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Browns, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Townsend went down with the injury when a teammate was pushed into him during his punt with 1:45 remaining in the second quarter. The Titans deemed Townsend questionable to return, and though he was able to check back into the contest to handle holding duties on a field-goal and extra-point attempt in the fourth quarter, placekicker Joey Slye stepped in for the Titans' lone punt of the second half. Tennessee could look to work out multiple punters over the next couple of days and potentially sign one if Townsend's availability for a Week 8 matchup with the Bengals is in any peril.