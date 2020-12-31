The Saints signed Lewis to the practice squad Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.
Lewis has cleared waivers after being cut by the Saints last Thursday. The 28-year-old wide receiver has been shuffled up and down from the practice squad this season, ultimately playing in four games and contributing mostly as a return man.
More News
-
Tommylee Lewis: Moving on from New Orleans•
-
Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Held without a reception•
-
Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Gains promotion to active roster•
-
Tommylee Lewis: Sent down after busy returns day•
-
Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Brought up to active roster•
-
Tommylee Lewis: Back to practice squad•