Tracy Howard: Waived/failed physical by Dolphins
Howard (undicsclosed)was waived by the Dolphins on Thursday after failing his physical.
Howard appeared in 15 games for the Browns in 2016, but he was waived the following season and has subsequently landed on two different NFL rosters. With the team adding some additional UDFAs on Thursday, Howard was one of the team's roster casualties to open up a spot on the 90-man roster.
