The NFL lifted Walker's 12-game suspension Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Walker was served with a 12-game suspension by the league in early August. Now that the suspension has been lifted, the 2018 third-rounder can look to sign with a team in need of depth in the secondary. Walker last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Lions, when he tallied 59 tackles (42 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble across 17 games.