Travon McMillian: Joining Pittsburgh

The Steelers are expected to sign McMillian as an undrafted free agent, Dave Fawcett of Inside Nova reports.

McMillian signs from Colorado, where he rushed for 1,009 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games last season. He was a three-year starter for Virginia Tech from 2015-2017 before joining the Buffaloes. McMillian has 650 college carries to his name, and will fight for a roster spot in 2019.