Travon McMillian: Joining Pittsburgh
The Steelers are expected to sign McMillian as an undrafted free agent, Dave Fawcett of Inside Nova reports.
McMillian signs from Colorado, where he rushed for 1,009 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games last season. He was a three-year starter for Virginia Tech from 2015-2017 before joining the Buffaloes. McMillian has 650 college carries to his name, and will fight for a roster spot in 2019.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...