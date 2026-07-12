Trent Taylor: Hangs 'em up

Taylor (undisclosed) announced his retirement on his personal social media account Sunday, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official team site reports.

Taylor spent the first four seasons of his career in San Francisco before playing two seasons with the Bengals and one season with the Bears. The 32-year-old returned to the 49ers and appeared in two games in 2024, but he spent the entirety of the 2025 campaign on IR with an undisclosed injury. Taylor finishes his career with 88 receptions for 845 yards and three touchdowns, and his biggest contributions came as a returner on special teams, accumulating 1,051 yards on 112 punt returns as well as 106 yards on eight kickoff returns.