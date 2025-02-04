Henderson is moving up draft boards and could go as the first round, per NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay.

Henderson sports ample size and is a clear home-run threat, averaging a whopping 7.0 yards per rush attempt and breakaway yardage percentage that ranks fifth among running backs with at least 100 carries. Henderson didn't fumble once during his four seasons at Ohio State and proved to be an asset as a receiver, compiling 77 catches for 833 yards and six touchdowns over his four years in Columbus. The primary knock on Henderson is his durability, as he missed significant time in 2022 and 2023, but he played in all 16 games in 2024, albeit while amassing only 171 touches along the way. Henderson figures to test well at the NFL Combine, which could result in a jump in his draft stock.