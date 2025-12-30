The Commanders hosted Jackson (thumb) for a workout Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Jackson sustain a thumb injury during the Cardinals' preseason opener against the Chiefs and was placed on injured reserve in mid-August before being let go by Arizona in late September. He appears to have fully recovered from the injury and is looking to catch on with a team in need of depth at wide receiver before the end of the 2025 season.