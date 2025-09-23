The Cardinals removed Jackson (thumb) from injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jackson suffered a thumb injury during the Cardinals' preseason game against the Chiefs in early August, which led to him being placed on injured reserve. Now that he's been let go from IR, Jackson will look to sign with a team in need of depth at wide receiver once he has fully recovered from his injury. Jackson appeared in two regular-season games for the Vikings in 2024 and logged 12 snaps (10 on offense, two on special teams) between those two contests.