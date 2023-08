Hill (hand) was released by the Browns on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Hill suffered a hand injury during a joint practice at the end of July, but he's since had time to move past the issue. The 2019 second-round pick signed with Cleveland this offseason after having stints with Dallas and Arizona. He's appeared in 31 games throughout his four-year career, racking up 39 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.