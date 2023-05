Lindsey is expected to sign with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Lindsey wasn't selected in the 2023 NFL Draft but will join the Seahawks for the start of their offseason program. Over four collegiate seasons at Oregon State, he secured 75 of 128 targets for 917 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing 25 times for 184 yards and a touchdown.