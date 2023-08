Hudson was waived by the Rams on Monday.

Hudson was on the bottom of the depth chart in a crowded receiver room, rendering this move relatively unsurprising. It remains to be seen if the undrafted free agent will get the opportunity to join Los Angeles' practice squad or if he will need to look for a new team. He recorded 1,034 yards and two touchdowns on 69 receptions during his final collegiate campaign at Louisville in 2022.