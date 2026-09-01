The Ravens signed Pezza to the practice squad Monday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Pezza was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in May and entered training camp competing for a depth spot at tight end. He didn't crack the 53-man roster, but he impressed the coaching staff enough to be invited to stay in Baltimore as a member of the practice squad. The Ravens are carrying four tight ends on the active roster, so Pezza would be a top candidate to be elevated from the practice squad if Baltimore needed more depth at the position for game day.