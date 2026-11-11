Scott (undisclosed) worked out for the Rams on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Los Angeles is unsurprisingly seeking wideout help after Jordan Whittington (back) landed on IR on Tuesday and with Puka Nacua (knee/toe) slated to miss several weeks. Scott most recently spent time with Las Vegas' practice squad before suffering an undisclosed injury and then getting cut in October. He was a fourth-round pick by Chicago in 2023 and last logged regular-season action in 2024, when he caught his only target for five yards while also working as a kick returner over 11 contests with the Bears.