The Rams signed Scott to the practice squad Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

With Jordan Whittington (back), Puka Nacua (knee/toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring) sidelined, the Rams are looking to bolster depth within the receiving corps. While Scott is on the practice squad at the moment, there's a chance he could get on the field for at least one regular-season game. The 25-year-old appeared in a combined 28 games for the Bears in 2023 and 2024, totaling 18 catches (33 targets) for 173 yards.