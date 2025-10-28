The Rams signed Scott to the practice squad Tuesday.

Scott was cut from the Seahawks' practice squad Friday, but he'll remain in the NFC West after the Rams picked him up. It's the fourth team that he'll be a member of since participating in Chicago's training camp, and he has yet to appear in a regular-season game in 2025. The third-year wideout appeared in 11 regular-season games for the Bears in 2024 and logged one catch for five yards while also playing on special teams.