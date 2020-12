Render was placed on the Dolphins' practice squad COVID-19 list Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Middle Tennessee product has made one appearance for Miami in 2020, fielding eight defensive snaps during a Week 5 rout of the 49ers. This latest development brings Render no closer to a return to action, as Raekwon Davis and Jason Strowbridge continue to fill depth defensive end roles on the active roster.