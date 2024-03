Bowser (knee) in line to be released by the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Bowser missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from a torn Achilles and a subsequent knee injury, but he anticipates playing in 2024. The linebacker will likely have to earn a role elsewhere after the Ravens parted ways with Bowser on Wednesday to create about $5.5 million in cap space. Bowser's most productive season came in 2021, when he set career highs in both tackles (59) and sacks (7.0).