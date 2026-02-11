Velus Jones: Returns to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones reverted to Seattle's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Jones was elevated to the active roster ahead of the Super Bowl and played 23 snaps on special teams and downed a Michael Dickson punt on New England's two-yard line. The 28-year-old appeared in three regular-season games with the Seahawks during the 2025 season and rushed for 32 yards on four carries.
