Evans (concussion) was able to participate in Vikings OTAs, Matthew Coller of Sports Illustrated reports.

The 2022 fourth-round pick suffered a concussion during Week 13's win against the Jets, landing him on injured reserve for the rest of his rookie campaign. He's since had the offseason to move past the issue and has been taking first-team reps at cornerback alongside Byron Murphy and Andrew Booth. Expect the Missouri product to continue competing for a starting position on the Vikings defense ahead of his second NFL season.