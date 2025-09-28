Head coach Kevin O'Connell relayed after Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Steelers that O'Neill will have an MRI on his knee, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

O'Neill was unable to return to Sunday's game after suffering a knee injury in the first quarter. He'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, and the results of those tests will provide clarity on his chances of playing against the Browns on Sunday, Oct. 5. Justin Skule would likely start at right tackle if O'Neill is unable to play Week 5.