Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Won't return vs. Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Neill (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Steelers.
O'Neill injured his knee in the first quarter, which is severe enough that he will not return Sunday. Justin Skule will remain at right tackle the rest of the way due to O'Neill's injury.
