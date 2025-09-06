default-cbs-image
Darrisaw (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bears.

Darrisaw tore his ACL and MCL last October and continues to ramp up his recovery. He did get in a couple full practices to finish the week, but it remains to be seen if he'll be out there at left tackle for Monday night's Week 1 opener. Justin Skule would be the logical fill-in if Darrisaw can't play.

