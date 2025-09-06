Darrisaw (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bears.

Darrisaw tore his ACL and MCL last October and continues to ramp up his recovery. He did get in a couple full practices to finish the week, but it remains to be seen if he'll be out there at left tackle for Monday night's Week 1 opener. Justin Skule would be the logical fill-in if Darrisaw can't play.