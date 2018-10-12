Cook (hamstring) scaled back to limited participation at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Chris Corso of the Vikings' official website reports.

Cook sandwiched a pair of limited practices around a full session Thursday, with the cold weather in Minnesota potentially playing a role in his step back to close out the week. He expects to return for Sunday's game, but he did acknowledge that hamstring injuries can be "tricky," per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Cook also mentioned that he doesn't see much point in returning if he's only 70 or 80 percent healthy, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. It all adds up to a potential game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff, with Latavius Murray in line to handle most of the backfield snaps if Cook is ultimately ruled out. We also won't be surprised if Murray and Cook end up splitting the workload.