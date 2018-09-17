Cook classified the hamstring injury he sustained in overtime Sunday in the Vikings' 29-29 tie with the Packers as a cramp, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

It sounds like Cook merely fell victim to the high temperatures at Lambeau Field rather than any sort of injury, so there shouldn't be much concern about the running back's status heading into the Vikings' Week 3 matchup with the Bills. Prior to departing, Cook saw a reduction in volume compared to his Week 1 workload, which was largely a byproduct of the Vikings trailing for most of the day. He finished the contest with 38 yards on 10 carries and added three receptions for 52 yards.