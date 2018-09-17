Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Cramping behind Week 2 exit
Cook classified the hamstring injury he sustained in overtime Sunday in the Vikings' 29-29 tie with the Packers as a cramp, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
It sounds like Cook merely fell victim to the high temperatures at Lambeau Field rather than any sort of injury, so there shouldn't be much concern about the running back's status heading into the Vikings' Week 3 matchup with the Bills. Prior to departing, Cook saw a reduction in volume compared to his Week 1 workload, which was largely a byproduct of the Vikings trailing for most of the day. He finished the contest with 38 yards on 10 carries and added three receptions for 52 yards.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Downplays hamstring issue•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Injures hamstring Sunday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Plays 80.3 percent of snaps•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Gets heavy workload in return•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Won't face limited snap count•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: No set plan for Sunday's workload•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...