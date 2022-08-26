Cook and other starters aren't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game at Denver, with coach Kevin O'Connell prioritizing health ahead of Week 1 against Green Bay, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.

Cook has five career preseason touches and won't add to the total this year, held out for a third straight game along with QB Kirk Cousins, WR Justin Jefferson and others. O'Connell may favor the passing game more than Minnesota's old coaching staff did, but his offense could still be beneficial for Cook's fantasy value if it leads to more targets, more goal-line chances or increased play volume for the team overall. Cook will start the regular season facing a Green Bay defense that held him to 99 yards on 31 carries (3.2 YPC) last year.