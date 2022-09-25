Cook suffered a dislocated shoulder during Sunday's 28-24 win versus the Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Pelissero noted Cook has dealt with a dislocated left shoulder in the past, sitting out Week 13 last season. This time around, there's hope that Cook will wear a harness to protect an unrepaired labral tear and play through the injury. Considering he has missed time in the past with such an issue, though, his activity level in practice this week will be of keen interest as the Vikings prepare for next Sunday's contest at New Orleans. Alexander Mattison is next up on the running back depth chart for Minnesota.
