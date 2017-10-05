Vikings' Dalvin Cook: On IR, as expected
The Vikings placed Cook (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.
After Cook suffered a torn ACL in his left knee Sunday versus the Lions, the move from the 53-man roster to IR was expected. Of more importance, at least for fantasy purposes, is Cook's replacement. Latavius Murray will be given the first shot to lead the Vikings backfield, but his surgically-repaired ankle is still plaguing him. Moving down the depth chart, Jerick McKinnon picked up an ankle injury of unknown severity Sunday. With ailments potentially hindering Murray and McKinnon at the moment, the Vikings signed six-year pro Stevan Ridley to round out the RB corps.
