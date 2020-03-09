Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Ready for extension talks?

Cook could be in line for an extension later this offseason, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Following a breakout 2019 campaign, Cook is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract. The recent track record of RB contract extensions involves a lot of regret on the part of the teams that re-signed those players, but Cook does have age (24) and limited workloads pre-2019 working in his favor. Of course, injuries were largely to blame for his modest volume through two seasons, with a torn ACL in 2017 followed by a lingering hamstring injury in 2018. Even his breakout season involved a shoulder injury that cost him two and a half games in December, though Cook returned for the playoffs and scored a pair of touchdowns in a wild-card win over New Orleans. General manager Rick Spielman said the Vikings usually wait until after the draft to begin discussing contract extensions.