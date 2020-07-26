Cooks' agent, Zac Hiller, refuted a report indicating that Cook told running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu he was planning to report to training camp Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Saturday has been a mess of miscommunication between Cook and the team through the media, which started with coach Mike Zimmer saying in the morning that Cook told him he would be reporting to camp Tuesday, which Hiller refuted later in the day. Another report indicated Cook relayed said information to Polamalu instead of Zimmer, which Hiller also said did not happen. Cook previously indicated he would hold out until he receives a "reasonable" extension, but Saturday's back and forth has been an unexpected curveball with training camp on the horizon. We'll find out Tuesday if Cook plans to follow through on the holdout.