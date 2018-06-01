Vikings' Everson Griffen: Sitting out OTAs
Griffen is dealing with a left knee injury and was unable to practice Thursday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Griffen has been sidelined for over a week with what head coach Mike Zimmer described as a "little tweak," according to Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. As this knee issue is completely unrelated to the torn plantar fascia that hindered the defensive end during the second half of the 2017 season, it's too early in the offseason to get worried about Griffen's absence from spring practices. However, the tune could change if the 30-year-old remains under limitations during training camp.
