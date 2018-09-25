Vikings' Everson Griffen: Will not play Thursday

Griffen (personal) will not travel with the team for Thursday's game against the Rams, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

This isn't the least bit surprising given that it was revealed Monday that Griffen was arrested on Saturday, and the defensive end has now been taken to a local hospital over concerns about his mental health. Given Griffen's current state, it sounds like he could be facing an absence that could extend beyond just this short week, but more details regarding the situation will likely continue to be released throughout the next week or so. In Griffen's absence, Stephen Weatherly will get the start again.