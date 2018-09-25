Vikings' Everson Griffen: Will not play Thursday
Griffen (personal) will not travel with the team for Thursday's game against the Rams, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
This isn't the least bit surprising given that it was revealed Monday that Griffen was arrested on Saturday, and the defensive end has now been taken to a local hospital over concerns about his mental health. Given Griffen's current state, it sounds like he could be facing an absence that could extend beyond just this short week, but more details regarding the situation will likely continue to be released throughout the next week or so. In Griffen's absence, Stephen Weatherly will get the start again.
More News
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Being evaluated at local hospital•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Arrested Saturday•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Won't play this week•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Logs 69 snaps•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Participates in practice Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...