The Vikings selected Gerhardt in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 235th overall.

Gerhardt started four years at Cincinnati and didn't allow a single sack during the 2025 season, blocking for star quarterback Brendan Sorsby. He'll settle into a depth role along a Vikings offensive line that allowed the fourth-most sacks in the league last season. As a late seventh-round selection, Gerhardt will likely need to prove his worth in camp to guarantee himself a 53-man roster spot this fall.