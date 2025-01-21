Phillips finished the 2024 season with 56 tackles (16 solo), including 2.0 sacks, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season contests.

Phillips has started all 51 games since signing with the Vikings as a free agent prior to the 2022 season. After setting career highs in playing time (74 percent of the defensive snaps) and tackles (92) in 2023, Phillips' snap rate was dialed back to a more manageable 59 percent this past season. Phillips turns 29 years old Jan. 25 and has two years left on his contract after inking a two-year, $15 million extension back in September.