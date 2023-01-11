Smith (knee) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.
Smith sat out the Vikings' regular-season finale due to knee soreness and remains limited to start prep ahead of wild-card weekend. The veteran safety is an integral part of Minnesota's defense and likely won't need to participate much in practice to be cleared for Sunday's matchup against the Giants. Either way, he'll have two more opportunities to log a full session before the team needs to make a decision on his status for the playoff matchup.
