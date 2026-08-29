Thomas suffered an ankle sprain during Friday night's preseason finale against the Broncos, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas made five tackles (three solo) in Friday's game before sustaining the injury. The undrafted free agent out of James Madison had been taking a significant amount of first-team reps in camp and appears to be set for a significant role throughout the 2026 campaign, potentially as the middle safety in select packages. Thomas is set to have an MRI to investigate the extent of the injury. It remains to be seen how much time the safety will miss.