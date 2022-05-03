site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Jake Bargas: Returns to Minnesota
RotoWire Staff
The Vikings signed Bargas on Monday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.
Bargas will return to Minnesota after spending each of the past two years on the Vikings' practice squad. The converted fullback appeared in one game last season, playing five snaps on special teams.
