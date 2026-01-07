Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Takes another step forward
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nailor caught 29 of 53 targets for 444 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games with Minnesota in 2025. He also handled two carries for 13 yards.
Nailor played a slightly larger role in the Vikings' offense in the final year of his rookie contract after having a small breakout in 2024. He posted similar numbers, however, due to a dip in efficiency. That decline was probably mostly a product of general dysfunction in a Vikings passing offense that went from sixth in the league in yards in 2024 to 29th in 2025. He'll become a free agent this offseason, and he has further demonstrated that he can at least be a credible deep threat even if he's not a very physically-imposing one.
