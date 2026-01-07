Nailor caught 29 of 53 targets for 444 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games with Minnesota in 2025. He also handled two carries for 13 yards.

Nailor played a slightly larger role in the Vikings' offense in the final year of his rookie contract after having a small breakout in 2024. He posted similar numbers, however, due to a dip in efficiency. That decline was probably mostly a product of general dysfunction in a Vikings passing offense that went from sixth in the league in yards in 2024 to 29th in 2025. He'll become a free agent this offseason, and he has further demonstrated that he can at least be a credible deep threat even if he's not a very physically-imposing one.