Nailor had three receptions for 37 yards on five targets in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Nailor stayed active in the passing game after Carson Wentz took over at quarterback as the two appeared to have a good rapport. Nailor will move to the No. 3 wide receiver role next week with the return of Jordan Addison from a suspension, which could reduce his workload and targets.

