default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hargrave (chest) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Emily Leiker of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Hargrave played just 11 defensive snaps during the Vikings' 48-10 win over the Bengals this past Sunday after suffering a chest injury. He'll have two more chances to increase his practice participation this week to avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's Week 4 clash against the Steelers in Dublin, Ireland.

More News