Hargrave (chest) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Emily Leiker of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Hargrave played just 11 defensive snaps during the Vikings' 48-10 win over the Bengals this past Sunday after suffering a chest injury. He'll have two more chances to increase his practice participation this week to avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's Week 4 clash against the Steelers in Dublin, Ireland.