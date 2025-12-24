Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Ready for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hargrave (thigh) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Thursday's game against the Lions.
Hargrave logged limited practices all week with a thigh injury, and the partial participation was clearly enough to clear the defensive lineman of any injury designation. The 32-year-old is all set to suit up alongside Jalen Redmond and Jonathan Allen in the hopes of crushing the Lions' dreams of the postseason.
More News
-
Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Deemed limited Monday, Tuesday•
-
Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Won't play in Week 16•
-
Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Sidelined by thigh injury•
-
Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Won't return Sunday night•
-
Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Questionable to return to SNF•
-
Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Gets sack in return to larger role•