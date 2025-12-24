default-cbs-image
Hargrave (thigh) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Thursday's game against the Lions.

Hargrave logged limited practices all week with a thigh injury, and the partial participation was clearly enough to clear the defensive lineman of any injury designation. The 32-year-old is all set to suit up alongside Jalen Redmond and Jonathan Allen in the hopes of crushing the Lions' dreams of the postseason.

